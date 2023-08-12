Three, including eight-year-old girl, electrocuted in Belagavi

August 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were electrocuted at an under-construction house at Shahu Nagar in Belagavi on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Irappa Rathod, 55, Shanthavva Rathod, 50, and their granddaughter Annapurna Rathod, 8. All of them died on the spot.

Irappa, who worked as a watchman at the construction site, was a native of Arabenchi Tanda of Ramadurg taluk in Belagavi district. According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly went to save their granddaughter who might have accidentally stepped on a live wire that had fallen on the ground at the construction site.

There was high drama at the accident spot as the family members resorted to protest saying they would not allow shifting of the bodies unless compensation was announced to the victim’s families. Although the accident happened in the morning, the bodies were not shifted till afternoon. And it was only after the intervention of the heads of the tanda, the issue was resolved.

On being alerted, Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar rushed to the spot and consoled the family members. After speaking to Chief Minister Siddarmaiah over the telephone on the issue of compensation, she told presspersons that a compensation of ₹2 lakh each would be released to the kin of the deceased. She also announced that immediate relief had been extended to the affected family from Laxmi Tai Foundation.

Case to be filed

Speaking to presspersons after the bodies were shifted for post-mortem, Belagavi Police Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa said it was clear that negligence from Hescom officials, the owner of the house, and the contractor was the reason for the death of three at the construction site. “We will file case under Section 304A of IPC (Causing death by negligence) against all the three,” he said.

He termed it a clear case of violation of rules while permitting power connection for the construction work. “Moreover, the contractor has not taken the precautionary measures required to be taken during construction. The owner of the house, Sarojini Narasinganavar, is in Bengaluru and all the three will be booked,” he said.