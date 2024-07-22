Three, including couple, injured as arch falls on them in Sindhanur

Three people, including a couple, suffered injuries after an arch erected to welcome newly nominated MLC Basanagouda Badarli fell on them in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Monday afternoon.

Sources said that the arch fell on the couple who have been identified as 48-year-old Yamanappa and 45-year-old Ambamma, both from Veerapur village, and another person, 55-year-old Chittibabu, from Budihal camp.

The arch was erected near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on Bengaluru Road to welcome Mr. Badarli on his maiden visit on Sunday to his hometown after becoming MLC. But, he did not come owing to personal reasons.

The incident happened when the three were passing through the arch. However, the reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The injured have been shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Sindhanur and provided treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sindhanur B.S. Talwar, Police Inspector Sudheer Benki, Circle Inspector Veerareddy and other officers visited the spot.

