February 23, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Three people, including a child, died and two were injured in a road accident in Kurubagatti of Belagavi district on Friday.

Forty-five-year-old Gopal Nayak, 53-year-old M. Annapurna and eight-year-old Muttu died when two cars collided near Kurubagatti Cross near Yaragatti.

Personnel from Murgod Police Station came to the spot and cleared the road. The injured were admitted to hospital.

A case has been registered.