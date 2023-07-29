Three including a bank appraiser booked for cheating a bank

July 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Senior manager of Canara bank has filed a cheating complaint against three people including the appraiser of the bank for cheating the bank with ₹14 lakh after pledging fake gold valuables in June this year.

The cheating came to light during a gold audit by the bank when they found 359 grams of gold valuables were fake. The bank officials tried to reach the customers but in vain and approached the police.

Based on the complaint by Prakash T., senior manager with Canara bank, Residency Road branch, the Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Siddagangappa, Rajaiah V. M., and the bank appraiser Lakshmi Narayana N. P. and are further probing the case.