Three Hyderabad-based pilgrims of a family, driver killed in road accident near Kalaburagi

Published - November 09, 2024 01:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Tragic accident near Kalaburagi claims lives of three Hyderabad-based pilgrims and their driver on the way to Dattatreya temple

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel investigate a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka on Saturday (November 9, 2024). At least four people were killed in the accident, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Hyderabad-based pilgrims of a family and a driver were killed in a road accident near Kalaburagi.

A trip to a pilgrimage site turned into a tragedy after three persons of a family from Hyderabad in Telangana and their driver were killed on the spot in an accident near Marguti cross in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday (November 9, 2024) early morning.

The incident occurred when the Hyderabad-based family was traveling to the famous Dattatreya temple in Devala Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Three members of family including Bhargav Krishna, 55, his wife Sangeeta, 45, and son Uttam Raghuvan, 28, and their driver were killed when the car they were traveling in collided with a pick-up goods vehicle near Marguti cross on Humnabad-Kalaburagi Road in the wee hours of Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu visited the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a primary health centre and both the vehicles involved in the accident were cleared from the road to restore flow of traffic.

