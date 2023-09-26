Three hotels vandalised during Bengaluru bandh

September 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as three hotels situated in Jayanagar 4th block were vandalised after a group of protesters pelted stones and smashed the glass window panes demanding the hotel to shut business on Tuesday morning.

Panicked customers ran out as soon as the miscreants created ruckus and threw chairs after barging into Udupi Hub and Nataraj Chole Bhature and Annapoorna hotel.

A woman customer at one of the eateries sustained minor injuries during stone pelting. Furniture including chairs tables and television sets and food prepared for the customers were destroyed. The protesters soon escaped on their bikes. The entire attack was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the hotel.

Senior police officials initiated probe to identify the accused. The hotel owners rued that the association and even the police and administration had asked them to carry on business as usual, assuring them security but failed to do so. Rahulkumar Shahpurwad, DCP (South), Bengaluru, ordered a probe and assured strict action would be taken against the miscreants.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that over 1,000 people were taken into preventive custody and later released in connection with Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday. “Except for the one stray incident of stone pelting in Jayanagar, the bandh was peaceful in the city,” he said adding a decision to extend prohibitory orders in the city in light of the new directions to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till October 15 and a Karnataka bandh call on Friday, will be taken after reassessing the situation.