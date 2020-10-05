Three hospitals bag Kayakalpa award

Bengaluru

05 October 2020 23:18 IST

The Emergency and Trauma Care Centre on Victoria Hospital campus, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and Ballari District Hospital bagged the Kayakalpa award for 2019-2020.

The award has been instituted by the Union Health Ministry to promote hygiene, cleanliness, and better infection-control practices in hospitals. Achieving the highest score (100%), the three hospitals equally shared the award amount of ₹50 lakh and each hospital got ₹16.67 lakh.

McGann Teaching District Hospital, Shivamogga, and Vijayapura District Hospital scored 99.7% and 99.5% respectively, and won the runners-up award. They shared the award of ₹10 lakh each. The remaining 27 facilities got commendation award of ₹3 lakh for each hospital under the district hospital category, stated a note by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare). This year, 2,816 public health facilities participated in the Kayakalp award scheme, of which, 1,467 underwent peer assessment and 837 participated in the external assessment.

