Three high school dropouts arrested for cheating people posing as BBMP staff

January 25, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The north east division cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were cheating gullible people posing as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff and promising to provide laptops for poor students under government schemes.

The accused would dial random numbers and talk to people posing as staff of the Social Welfare Department of BBMP and offer laptops for poor students. The accused would on the pretext of application, registration and processing fee, extort money from people and escape.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused through technical details and arrested them, Anoop A. Shetty, DCP, north east division, said.

Inquiries revealed that the accused have cheated many people using similar modus operandi in the north and south divisions. The accused have been booked under various sections of the IT Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

