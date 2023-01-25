HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Three high school dropouts arrested for cheating people posing as BBMP staff

January 25, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The north east division cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were cheating gullible people posing as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff and promising to provide laptops for poor students under government schemes.

The accused would dial random numbers and talk to people posing as staff of the Social Welfare Department of BBMP and offer laptops for poor students. The accused would on the pretext of application, registration and processing fee, extort money from people and escape.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused through technical details and arrested them, Anoop A. Shetty, DCP, north east division, said.

Inquiries revealed that the accused have cheated many people using similar modus operandi in the north and south divisions. The accused have been booked under various sections of the IT Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.