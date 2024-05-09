Three held preparing for robbery

The Banasawadi police arrested three people, including a 35-year-old bouncer of a pub, while they were moving suspiciously armed with lethal weapons near Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru railway station located in Baiyyapanahalli on Monday night .

The accused have been identified as Prasad, 35, working as a bouncer at a pub in the CBD, and his two associates Raman, 29, and Elumalai, 35. The police seized two machettes and two knives from them.

According to the police, the accused were planning to target people moving alone and rob them. The accused were taken into custody to ascertain their criminal background .

