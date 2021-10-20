Three held over attack on interfaith couple in Belagavi

They were also robbed of their ATM cards and money.

Belagavi police arrested three persons on charges of assaulting a woman and a man who belonged to different religions, for trying to go to a park together.

Police picked up auto driver Dawood Khateeb and his friends Mohammad Ayub and Yusuf Pathan in this connection. The incident happened on October 8, 2021. The arrests were made on Tuesday, October 19..

The interfaith couple were assaulted, threatened with death and reprimanded for moving around with each other. The married woman who had come to Belagavi to seek some money from the man, was asked not to move with no- Muslims. The attackers also accused her of doing commercial sex work.

The two persons from different villages, had got into the auto of Dawood Khateeb, after getting down in the Belagavi bus stand. o go take them to a park. The auto driver saw that the girl was wearing a burkha and the boy was wearing vermilion on his forehead. He took the couple to a vacant plot in Aman Nagar instead of the park. All the accused thrashed the man and woman. The accused also threatened to kill them.

Police say the accused had also robbed the duo of ATM cards, a mobile phone and ₹50,000 cash. These materials have been recovered from the accused, police said.