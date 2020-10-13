Three held on charge of murder

The Hassan police have successfully solved a nine-month-old murder case reported in Arsikere taluk, working on a tip-off from an informant. The police arrested three people in connection with the murder of a beggar, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, shared information about the investigation with the media. A half-burnt dead body was found near Arekere near Banavara on January 6 this year.

The investigation did not proceed until S. Siddarameshwara, Belur CPI, received a call from the informant from Lakya village in Chikkamagaluru taluk recently. The caller said that a group of three persons had killed a beggar in the village over a petty issue. The officer and his team took three suspects — Srikanth, 26, Mohan, 29, and Chetan, 29 — into custody.

Mr. Gowda said the three, who were in an inebriated condition, picked up a quarrel with the beggar at Lakya. They assaulted him. In retaliation, the beggar bit Srikanth’s hand and ran away. Later, the three caught the beggar and killed him by hitting him with sticks. To avoid getting caught, they threw the body near Arakere after burning it.

The SP appreciated the efforts of CPI Siddarameshwara, PSI Ajay and others in cracking the case, in which there was hardly any clue.