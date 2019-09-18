Three held in murder case

The Kalaburagi police on Thursday arrested three accused in Vijaykumar Malipatil’s murder case reported on Monday night.
The three accused, Ramesh Kalshetty, Naveen Sudarshan and Ashok Harsur, have been sent judicial custody.
According to the police, Vijaykumar, a tent house and publicity owner from Gazipur in the city, had given a loan to Ramesh of the same locality. As Ramesh failed to return the amount within time, Vijaykumar and he entered into an altercation on Monday afternoon. Later, Ramesh and his two friends, Naveen and Ashok, called up Vijaykumar to a place in Nehru Gunj locality and allegedly bludgeoned him to death.
A case has been registered by the Chowk police
