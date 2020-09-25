Karnataka

Three held, ganja seized

A team of police officers arrested three persons on the charge of peddling ganja here on Friday.

The police seized 15.5 kg of ganja from the peddlers, Mallapa Niappni (45) of Mugalkhod in Belagavi district and Monappa Vaad (35) and Vishwaraj Bainar (30) of Kalaburagi district, who were apprehended on the service road near the Fruit Market here.

A team of officers led by Assistant Commissioner (Crime) Narayan Baramani and Police Inspector Sanjiv Kamble seized the ganja valued at ₹ 2.5 lakh, a car and three mobile phones from the accused.

The three have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Police Commissioner K Thiyagarajan said.

