Three held for robbing people on NICE road

The Talaghattapura police arrested three persons, including a former Home Guard, and recovered four gold chains, 1.5 lakh in cash, a car, knife, handcuff, and a Home Guard ID card from them.

The arrested are Shiva Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Raghu M. The trio, posing as patrolling police, used to target couples on NICE road and extort money threatening to book them under indecency and prostitution if they refused to pay. The accused were arrested earlier and jailed, but after coming out on bail, they continued to rob people, the police said.

After nabbing the trio, the police have solved another case and recovered three gold chains. The accused had also robbed a person named Mahesh in Bejarahalli Katte in Ramanagara recently. They approached Mahesh in the guise of policemen and asked him to part with his valuables, but when he refused they abducted him in his car by threatening him at knife point. They robbed Rs. 1.5 lakh from him.

They were habitual offenders involved in many cases ,the police said.