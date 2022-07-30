Three held for murder at City Market

The West Division Police arrested three labourers from Tamil Nadu who were on the run after killing their friend over a trivial row in City Market, within 24 hours of the murder, early on Thursday.

The deceased, Prashanth, who worked as a flower vendor had gone to the market to get flowers at night and had a party with the accused who were labourers.

According to the police, the accused were drunk and Prashanth demanded a ₹200 loan from them, which they refused .

An agitated Prashanth smashed a beer bottle on one of the accused. Enraged, they allegedly beat him up, stabbed him with the empty bottle and smashed his head with a wooden crate. They fled the scene leaving the profusely bleeding Prashanth to die.

Based on the complaint, the police formed a special team and tracked down the accused at Tandrampattu in Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu where they were about to board a bus to Kerala. The accused Vasanth Kumar, 25, Saran Raj, 26, and Mugandan, 25 were brought to the city, and booked for murder.