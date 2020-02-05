Three held for kidnapping woman

Hassan police, on Wednesday, arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping a 21-year-old woman and harassing her. One of the accused had forcibly tied her a thread in an attempt to marry her in captivity.

The arrested are K.N. Manu Kumar, 30, of Kudukundi village in Arsikere taluk; Vinay T.N, 25, of Tarabenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk; and Praveen Kumar, 23, of Kudakundi village. Two more people, Sandeep K.A., 26, and Gandhi, allegedly involved in the case, are absconding.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda, in a press conference, said that the accused kidnapped the girl on Monday (February 3) and Manu Kumar tied her a thread even as she protested. The accused video-recorded their act and shared it on social media platforms.

“We got information about a video clip going viral on Tuesday evening. By then we had received a complaint at Dudda police station about a woman missing. We got to know that the girl on the video was the one missing”, he said.

A special team of officers was put on the job to trace the accused. The officers tracked them down in Ramanagaram and took them into custody late in the night on Tuesday.

“The main accused, Manu, is a relative of the girl. He wanted to marry her, but her parents were against it. He with the help of his friends kidnapped her, intending to marry her”, the SP said.

The officer said that the police would register a case against the accused for kidnapping and attempting to outrage her modesty, among other charges.