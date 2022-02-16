Three held for attempting to throw ganja sachets into Central Prison

Tunga Nagar Police in Shivamogga, on Tuesday evening, arrested three people while they were attempting to smuggle ganja sachets into the Central Prison at Sogane. The arrested are Azaruddin, 24, of RML Nagar in Shivamogga; Mohammed Faizal, 20; and Roshan Zameer, 19, of Bharmappa Nagar in the city. The police seized 240 grams of ganja worth over ₹9,000, a cellphone and a bike from the accused.

Tunga Nagar Police had information that the accused were attempting to throw ganja sachets from outside. The police caught the accused as they reached he compound wall of Central Prison by a bike. They have been booked under the NDPS Act.