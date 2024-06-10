Three held for assaulting ambulance driver

The Nelamangala Rural police have arrested three people who, in an inebriated state, had allegedly attacked an ambulance driver ferrying a five-month-old baby to hospital for an emergency case over a road rage incident near Nelamagala toll gate on Sunday evening.

The accused, identified as Yuvaraj Singh, Manjunath, Lateesh and one more of their associates, allegedly chased the ambulance heading to Vani Vilas Hospital from Tumakuru for emergency treatment of the infant.

The accused allegedly chased the ambulance and confronted the driver near the toll gate over road rage dragged the driver John outside and assaulted him. They even snatched his keys when the parents of the baby were pleading with them to let them go as the baby was critical and needed emergency treatment.

However, the accused continue to assault John and created a ruckus in the middle of the road until the patrolling vehicle reached to allow the ambulance to move further. John later filed a complaint with the Nelamangala Rural police followed by a protest by a group of ambulance drivers seeking legal action against the attackers.

Based on the complaint and the details of the vehicle provided, the police tracked down the trio and arrested them under assault and drunk driving and public nuisance charges.

It may be recalled that the Wilson Garden police arrested a city-based realtor for allegedly harassing an ambulance driver carrying an accident victim to NIMHANS and misbehaved with the police who tried to pacify him.

