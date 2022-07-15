Three held for abduction and robbing

The gang stopped an engineer and his female friend on Devanahalli Road last Friday night

The gang stopped an engineer and his female friend on Devanahalli Road last Friday night

The Devanahalli Police arrested a gang of three who robbed an engineer and his friend. They were returning from dinner at a hotel on Devanahalli Road last Friday night.

The accused Anil Kumar, 22, Subramani, 19, and Pawan Kumar, 24, confronted the victim Kiran Srinivas, 27, when he stopped the motorcycle on a deserted road to relieve himself.

The accused assaulted Kiran with an iron rod before snatching his gold chain. They threatened to kill his female friend and demanded more money. When Kiran said he did not have cash, one of the accused took him to a nearby ATM while the others held the woman hostage at the spot. They threatened to kill her if he did not pay the money or tried to act smart.

Kiran and the accused went to the ATM and withdrew ₹15,000 before going to a restaurant to pack food and liquor. After he returned with the cash, food and liquor, handing them over to the gang, the accused warned the duo and left the spot .

Based on the complaint, the police analyzed the CCTV footage from the spot and tracked down the accused. The trio have been booked for robbery and kidnapping. Investigations are on to ascertain their criminal background, Anoop A. Shetty, DCP, North East Division, said.