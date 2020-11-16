Three held; fake currency seized

Bengaluru

16 November 2020 01:48 IST

The Mico Layout police have unearthed an inter-State fake currency racket and arrested three persons who were allegedly trying to smuggle fake currency into the city.

The racket was unearthed when the police, who are on a drive to check if people are wearing masks, stopped a car coming from Tamil Nadu. The police noticed that three people in it were behaving suspiciously and checked the car. They recovered three bundles of currency notes from the dashboard.

The accused have been identified as Suman S., 36 , Devarajan Y., 31, and Munishekhar, 29, from Tamil Nadu. The police found 389 fake notes of ₹2,000 denomination and a few bundles of plain sheets cut to the sizes of currency notes of ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations.

The police also seized a colour printer. The accused confessed that they were planning to stay in a hotel and circulate fake currency in the city during the festival season.

The accused have been booked and remanded in judicial custody, while the police are investigating further to ascertain possible involvement of other people.