Three Hassan students have moved out of Kharkiv, says DC

They are in a safe place; another student hs reached Romania

As many as seven students, natives of Hassan, are yet to return from Ukraine. One of them is expecting to get a flight from Bucharest, while the remaining six are moving to safer places in Ukraine.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Girish R., on Thursday, told The Hindu that of the total 14 students from Hassan, seven had returned home. “One student has reached Romania and is at Bucharest airport. We were worried about three students who were stuck in Kharkiv, where Russia’s attack has intensified. According to the information received so far, the students have moved to a safer place. They have to be brought back to India”, he said. However, he did not reveal the names of the students.

Parents of Gagan Gowda, a native of B.Katihalli near Hassan, met the DC and appealed him to ensure their son reaches Hassan soon. He had called up his parents to inform that he took a long walk to reach a safe place, with no food and water.

His mother Sujatha, who has been in distress for the last four-five days, collapsed on the ground as she came out of the DC’s chamber. Her relative took her to a nearby hospital.