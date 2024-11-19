 />
Three govt. buses suffer damage in stone-throwing in Raichur village

Published - November 19, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Hatti Police have registered a case in connection with an incident in which miscreants threw stones at government buses near Golapalli village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

“The incident happened between 2.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The front and side window glasses of three buses belonging to Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) have suffered damage in stone-throwing,” Divisional Controller in Raichur M.S. Chandrashekhar told The Hindu.

The buses were heading towards Ballari and Davangere from Bidar, Aurad and Chittapur when the incident happened, he added.

“Three or four miscreants hiding themselves on the roadside near Golapalli village threw stones at the government buses. A case has been registered. Investigation is on,” according to Raichur Superintendent of Police M. Puttamadaiah.

Prima facie, it was not a case of robbery, he added.

