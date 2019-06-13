Karnataka

Three Good Samaritans electrocuted in Maddur

They rushed to help when a car met with an accident

Three persons were electrocuted when they rushed to help the occupants of a car that had hit an electricity pole at Manigere on the Maddur-Malavalli main road in Maddur taluk on Wednesday night.

The police identified the dead as Devaraju, 35, of Manigere, and Prasanna, 50, and Putta, 25, of Bidarahosahalli village.

According to the police, the car that was proceeding to Kala Muddana Doddi from Malavalli hit the power pole when the driver lost control.

Devaraju, Prasanna, and Putta who rushed to help the car occupants came in contact with a live cable that had got cut and fallen on the ground and died on the spot, the police said.

The occupants of the car escaped unhurt, the police said.

