Three go for a swim in the Tungabhadra, die

January 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Three men who reportedly went for a swim in the Tungabhadra near Mudenur village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district after New Year celebrations, are said to have drowned in the river.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday. And, it came to light on Monday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the police have launched an operation to retrieve the bodies.

The names of the dead were given as Naveen Kuragund, Vikas Patil, both aged 20, and 25-year-old Prema Bora. Halageri Station Police have registered a case.