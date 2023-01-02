ADVERTISEMENT

Three go for a swim in the Tungabhadra, die

January 02, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three men who reportedly went for a swim in the Tungabhadra near Mudenur village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district after New Year celebrations, are said to have drowned in the river.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday. And, it came to light on Monday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the police have launched an operation to retrieve the bodies.

The names of the dead were given as Naveen Kuragund, Vikas Patil, both aged 20, and 25-year-old Prema Bora. Halageri Station Police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US