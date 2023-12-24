GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three from Yadgir among five killed in road accident in Telangana

December 24, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five people, three from the State and two from Maharashtra, were killed and two were injured in a road accident in Telangana on Sunday.

Amond the five people killed, three were from Yadgir district. They all died on the spot near Jaklair village in Makthal taluk of Narayanpet district of Telangana, bordering Yadgir district.

According to sources, they were killed when two cars collided. The cause for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The victims have been identified as Moulali, Khaleel and Basamma, all from Saidapur village in Yadgir district, and Prabheetha and Ashmitha, both from Maharashtra.

The Makthal Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Makthal Taluk Hospital.

