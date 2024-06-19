Three from Shivamogga drown as coracle capsizes in Bhadra backwater

Three people from Shivamogga city drowned after their coracle capsized in the backwaters of Bhadra reservoir near Maridibba in N.R. Pura taluk on Wednesday.

Afda Khan, 23, Adil, 19, and Sajid, 24, of Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga city, had been to Maridibba along with another friend in the evening. While another friend was on the phone, the three took a coracle found on the bank and tried to propel in the backwaters. As they did not know how to propel, the coracle capsized.

The N.R. Pura Police and Fire and Emergency Services staff are trying to retrieve the bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.