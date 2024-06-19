ADVERTISEMENT

Three from Shivamogga drown as coracle capsizes in Bhadra backwater

Published - June 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Three people from Shivamogga city drowned after their coracle capsized in the backwaters of Bhadra reservoir near Maridibba in N.R. Pura taluk on Wednesday.

Afda Khan, 23, Adil, 19, and Sajid, 24, of Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga city, had been to Maridibba along with another friend in the evening. While another friend was on the phone, the three took a coracle found on the bank and tried to propel in the backwaters. As they did not know how to propel, the coracle capsized.

The N.R. Pura Police and Fire and Emergency Services staff are trying to retrieve the bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US