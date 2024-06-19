GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three from Shivamogga drown as coracle capsizes in Bhadra backwater

Published - June 19, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Three people from Shivamogga city drowned after their coracle capsized in the backwaters of Bhadra reservoir near Maridibba in N.R. Pura taluk on Wednesday.

Afda Khan, 23, Adil, 19, and Sajid, 24, of Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga city, had been to Maridibba along with another friend in the evening. While another friend was on the phone, the three took a coracle found on the bank and tried to propel in the backwaters. As they did not know how to propel, the coracle capsized.

The N.R. Pura Police and Fire and Emergency Services staff are trying to retrieve the bodies.

