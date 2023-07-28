ADVERTISEMENT

Three from same family killed in road accident

July 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

A speeding truck rammed a bike killing three from the same family including a woman and her daughter on Thursday evening in Hosakote, on the outskirts of the city. The family of three were riding to a hospital. 

The deceased have been identified as Shwetha, 38, and her daughter Sukruta, 7 were riding pillion as their relative Manohar, 19 was riding the bike. The family which hails from Gonaganahalli in Hosakote taluk were travelling to a hospital located at Jadigenahalli. The truck that was moving on the opposite side rammed the bike. The police have booked a case and are probing further.  

In a separate case, 28, employee of a private firm died due to negligent driving. The deceased identified as Varun B.R. was driving on Airport road at around 2 a.m. on Friday. As he lost control of the wheel he ran over the divider at Hunasamaranahalli cross and hit another car moving on the opposite lane. Varun died on the spot according to the police. The driver of the other car identified as Sanjay suffered knee injury and is being treated at a private hospital. 

