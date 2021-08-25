Three from Mysuru drown in Hemavathi canal

A file photo of Hemavathy canal in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district.

MYSURU

25 August 2021 13:30 IST

They were part of a group that had gone to a temple nearby

The bodies of three persons from Mysuru, who went missing in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district on August 24, were found in the Hemavathi canal on August 25.

The deceased are Manju, 20, of Kumbarkoppal, Ravi, 27, of Mogarahalli, and Ravi, 22, of Lokanayaknagar.

They were part of a larger group that went to a temple at Beeruvalli on August 24 after which some of them went for a swim in the canal. As the three did not return for a long time, an alert was sounded. A search operation was launched in the evening.

The operation was suspended at night. The search commenced again on August 25 morning. Fire service personnel and the local police discovered the bodies floating in the canal and retrieved them. The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

K.R. Pet Rural police have registered a case.