Three from Mysuru chosen for Karnataka Sainika Ratna Award

July 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, KAS officer C.L. Ananda, and advocate and president of VeKare Ex Servicemen Trust (VKET) Mandetira N. Subramani, all military veterans from Mysuru, are among the 24 persons chosen for the Karnataka Sainika Ratna Award to be presented as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Organised by Akhila Karnataka Ex Servicemen’s Association, the Kargil Vijay Diwas features a “Ride with Soldiers” bike rally from Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Shivajinagar and an awards ceremony at BGS Grounds Vijaynagar, according to a press release issued by Army veteran Diwakar, who is also the President of Mysuru unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex Servicemen’s Association.

