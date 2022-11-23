Three from Indi killed in road accident in Maharashtra

November 23, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a collision between a car and truck on State Highway 211 in Akkalkot taluk in Maharashtra, three people were killed on the spot and four injured on Wednesday evening.

The victims were 40-year-old Hyder Ali Qutbuddin Mulla, five-year-old Ayez Imamsab Qdlas and 48-year-old Salma Qualid, all from Indi taluk in Bijapur district.

The injured have been identified as Qalid Gafursab, Juber Qalid Laskar, Bashir Arab Saidagar and Umemanagar.

While the bodies were sent to the Akkalkot Government Hospital for post-mortem, the injured were rushed to Sri Samarth Hospital in the town.

As per information provided by the police, the car collided with a Maharashtra truck carrying Shahabad stones.