Three found dead in Haveri district, four arrested

December 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Haveri Rural Police have arrested four people after three of a family were found dead in their house in Agadi village of Haveri district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, 45-year-old Lalita Virupakashappa Kamadolli, 26-year-old Kiran Virupakshappa Kamadolli and 20-year-old Soujanna Virupakshappa Kamdolli were found dead in their house at Anandavana Plot in Agadi on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, Virupakshappa Mahadevappa Kamadolli filed a complaint with the Haveri Rural Police making allegations against members of another family in the same village.

Taking up investigation based on the complaint, the police named Nagaraj Virupakshappa Pattanashetti, Darshan Channaveerappa Pattanashetti, Prakash Virupakshappa Pattanashetti and Shashidhar Virupakshappa Pattanashetti, all residents of Agadi, in the case.

Meanwhile, the accused were arrested and have been remanded in judicial custody.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)