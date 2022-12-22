  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three found dead in Haveri district, four arrested

December 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri Rural Police have arrested four people after three of a family were found dead in their house in Agadi village of Haveri district on Thursday.

According to the police, 45-year-old Lalita Virupakashappa Kamadolli, 26-year-old Kiran Virupakshappa Kamadolli and 20-year-old Soujanna Virupakshappa Kamdolli were found dead in their house at Anandavana Plot in Agadi on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, Virupakshappa Mahadevappa Kamadolli filed a complaint with the Haveri Rural Police making allegations against members of another family in the same village.

Taking up investigation based on the complaint, the police named Nagaraj Virupakshappa Pattanashetti, Darshan Channaveerappa Pattanashetti, Prakash Virupakshappa Pattanashetti and Shashidhar Virupakshappa Pattanashetti, all residents of Agadi, in the case.

Meanwhile, the accused were arrested and have been remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.