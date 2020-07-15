Three forestguards assaulted

Three forest guards of Chikkamagaluru division were assaulted by a group of people at Halasina Maradahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk when they went for a raid on Tuesday evening. Forest guards H.P. Nagendra, Nisar and Prakash were injured in the incident. The accused even locked up Nagendra until the local police intervened.
Acting on a tip-off, a forest team rushed to the village. However, it was surrounded by a group of people which assaulted and locked up Nagendra.
Later, Sakharayapatna Police reached the spot and rescued the team.
Deputy Conservator of Forests N.H. Jagannath told The Hindu that a gang had been active in the locality. It had felled trees in Kamenahalli State Reserve Forest in the past as well.
“The incident happened when our team went to arrest the gang. However, we succeeded in recovering Saguvani and other variety of timber. One of the accused has been arrested, and the main accused, Chetan, is absconding,” he said.
Both the police and forest officials have registered cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath