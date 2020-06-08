Karnataka

Three foreigners detained inside Bandipur reserve

Three Portuguese nationals were detained by the Forest Department staff for trespassing into the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday evening.

National parks and tiger reserves are out of bounds for the general public but the three foreign nationals were found moving around inside the forest on two-wheelers.

T. Balachandra, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the field staff alerted the higher-ups about the presence of three foreigners inside the tiger reserve and they were detained for questioning.

“But they did not cooperate, and when I asked them to produce their ID proof they in turn asked for my ID following which the police were summoned,” said Mr. Balachandra.

Questioned

He said they were in Bengaluru in connection with the maintenance and repair of an aircraft belonging to a premier organisation and produced a letter to that effect. They were not supposed to leave Bengaluru but had reached Bandipur and they were being questioned by the Gundlupet police, Mr. Balachandra said.

A forest offence case pertaining to trespassing into the tiger reserve was registered against the three who were now in police custody. The two-wheelers of the trio were seized.

