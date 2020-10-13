Three flights diverted from Belagavi

Belagavi

13 October 2020 18:13 IST

Bad weather forced Sambra airport officers in Belagavi to divert three flights to Hubballi on Tuesday.

The three flights — belonging to SpiceJet, IndiGo and TrueJet — could not land due to poor visibility and low-level clouds.

Pilots concerned tried to land them initially; but, due to safety concerns, they were advised not to do so.

Airport communication officers asked the pilots to land them in Hubballi, instead.

In turn, the return flights to Bengaluru, Hubballi and Tirupati from Sambra airport were cancelled for the day. The precaution was taken for safety considerations, airport director Rajesh Kumar Mourya said.