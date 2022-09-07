Three electrocuted during Ganesha idol immersion procession in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were electrocuted and three more suffered injuries when the tractor in which they were travelling by after Ganapati idol immersion got in touch with a live electric wire at B. Hosalli in Mudigere taluk on Tuesday night. The mantap with an arch made to place the idol on the vehicle during the procession got in touch with a live electric wire, causing the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified ase Rachana, 22, Parvathi, 28 and Raju, 50 of Hosalli.

The negligence of the driver who failed to notice the electric wire is said to be the cause of the accident.

Sangeetha, 18, Pallavi, 13 and Gowri suffered injuries in the incident.

Two persons, who were severely injured, have been shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and another is being treated at Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth said.