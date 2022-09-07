Three electrocuted during Ganesha idol immersion procession in Karnataka

The tragedy happened when a tractor got in touch with a live electric wire at B. Hosalli in Mudigere taluk.

The Hindu Bureau
September 07, 2022 07:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were electrocuted and three more suffered injuries when the tractor in which they were travelling by after Ganapati idol immersion got in touch with a live electric wire at B. Hosalli in Mudigere taluk on Tuesday night. The mantap with an arch made to place the idol on the vehicle during the procession got in touch with a live electric wire, causing the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified ase Rachana, 22, Parvathi, 28 and Raju, 50 of Hosalli.

The negligence of the driver who failed to notice the electric wire is said to be the cause of the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sangeetha, 18, Pallavi, 13 and Gowri suffered injuries in the incident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Two persons, who were severely injured, have been shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and another is being treated at Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
disaster and accident
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app