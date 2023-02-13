Three education officials suspended pending inquiry after teacher’s death

February 13, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government has kept three officers on suspension pending inquiry, following the death of a teacher in a government primary school in Sasabal village near Sindagi in Vijayapura district. The accused are facing the charge of harassing the teacher, leading to his death.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Umesh Shirahattimath issued orders of suspension pending inquiry, to cluster resource person G.N. Patil, head master of Madbal Government Primary School S.L. Bhajantri and associate teacher B.M. Talwar.

This followed the death of teacher Basavaraj Mallappa Nayakal, a 54-year-old head master of the government primary school in Sasabal.

The body was found on Sunday. His wife Mahadevi Nayakal has lodged a complaint with the Sindagi Police saying that her husband decided to end his life as he was unable to tolerate the harassment by some officers and teachers in the school.

She also said that a note containing the names of some officers and teachers were found on her husband’s body.

The note contained the names of block education officer H.M. Haranal, G.N. Patil, B.M. Talwar, S.L. Bhajantri and a village resident Sangamesh Chincholi, the complaint said.

“Mr. Haranal and others were harassing my husband over some clerical errors and non-maintenance of records. All the mistakes were committed by G.N. Patil who served as the former head master of the Sasabal school,” she said.

Later, Ms. Nayakal and her relatives staged a protest in front of the Taluk Adalita Soudha building, with the body of the teacher.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)