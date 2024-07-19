ADVERTISEMENT

Three drunk youth sleeping on railway track run over by train, die

Published - July 19, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

Three youth, who were reportedly sleeping on a railway track near Gangavati railway station in Koppal district, were fatally run over by a train on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mounesh Pattar, 23, Sunil Thimmanna, 23, and Venkat Bheemanaik, 20. Mounesh hailed from Killa area in Gangavati town, while Sunil and Venkat were residents of Hire Janthakal locality.

According to the police sources, the trio had attended a dinner party and consumed liquor. In an inebriated condition, they slept on the railway track when the passenger train plying between Hubballi and Sindhanur ran over them around 10.30 p.m. 

 A case has been registered with the Gadag Railway Police.

