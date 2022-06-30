Three drug peddlers nabbed during vehicle check

The Banaswadi police caught three drug peddlers during a random vehicle check close to the fire station in Kalyan Nagar on Tuesday.

The accused, Rohit Jussain, 23, Mohammed Rizwan, 20, and Mohammed Sadiq, 20, from K.G. Halli were intercepted by the police while they were riding triple on the scooter. The trio, sensing trouble, tried to escape but the police stopped them by blocking them with a barricade.

The accused did not have any documents in the vehicle and started behaving suspiciously. The police checked the scooter and found a plastic cover containing powder substance. The police frisked the accused and recovered few MDMA tablets from their pockets The trio have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act and taken into custody.