Three boys drowned in a tank at Bittenahalli near Singatagere in Kadur taluk on Sunday. A group of six people had gone to swim in the tank and of them three drowned.

The local people informed the police and Fire and Emergency Staff about the incident. The Fire and Emergency staff from Kadur reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Darshan, 16, Rakesh, 18, and Kiran, 20. The incident happened around 2 p.m.

Shashidhar K.P., District Fire Officer of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that the staff could retrieve the bodies within half-an-hour as the tank was almost empty, except a portion, where the boys had gone to swim.

