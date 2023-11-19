HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three drown in KRS backwaters

November 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Mysuru were drowned in the backwaters of KRS near here on Sunday.

The three persons, who drowned, were part of a 15-member group from Mysuru on an excursion to KRS. They have been identified as Harish, 32, Jyothi, 18, and Nanjunda, 19.

Soon after receiving information, the KRS police rushed to the spot along with personnel from Fire and Emergency Services and managed to fish out the bodies.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), said police officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.