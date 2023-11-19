Three drown in KRS backwaters

November 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Three persons from Mysuru were drowned in the backwaters of KRS near here on Sunday.

The three persons, who drowned, were part of a 15-member group from Mysuru on an excursion to KRS. They have been identified as Harish, 32, Jyothi, 18, and Nanjunda, 19.

Soon after receiving information, the KRS police rushed to the spot along with personnel from Fire and Emergency Services and managed to fish out the bodies.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), said police officials.