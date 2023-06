June 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman and her two children were washed away in the Bheema at Khedgi village near Indi in Vijayapura district on Friday.

Geeta Honnur, 38, and her children Shobhita, 12, and Vasudev, 10, drowned in the river when Geeta went to wash clothes.

Vasudev slipped into the river when he went to drink water. Seeing this, Shobhita jumped in to save him. But both of them began to drown. Their mother, who jumped into the river, drowned too, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.