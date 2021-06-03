Three districts report outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

Bengaluru

03 June 2021 23:52 IST

Outbreak of viral disease among cattle attributed to missed round of vaccination

At a time when people are facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the cattle population in the State too is facing a threat as there has been an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in a few villages.

The disease has been reported from Chickballapur, Bengaluru Urban, and Ramanagaram districts so far.

FMD is a serious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals and can even be fatal. It is a nightmare for farmers as it can cause permanent damage to the health system of cattle and affect the financial viability of animal husbandry.

Advertising

Advertising

Veterinarians working at the grassroot level blame this for the State missing out on previous round of FMD vaccination.

“Vaccination against FMD is strictly carried out once in six months to prevent the outbreak of the viral disease. But the previous round of vaccination scheduled sometime in October 2020 could not be carried out due to COVID-19 pandemic then,” said a veterinary doctor.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Director Shivaram B.N. said that the situation was under control.

Pointing out that FMD vaccination drive is purely a Central government programme, he admitted that the previous round could not be taken up because of COVID-19. However, the next round of vaccination is scheduled sometime in July, he pointed out.

“But as an immediate measure, we have permitted deputy directors of all the affected districts to procure the vaccine from private vendors and ensure that cattle population is vaccinated against FMD,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Bannikuppe village of Ramanagaram district, over 10 cows are believed to have been infected by FMD according to B.G. Sathish, secretary of the milk producers’ co-operative society of the village.

“Last year, there was no serious incidence of FMD in our village. But this time, due to the delay in cattle vaccination programme, the FMD has infected at least 10 cows in the village,” he said.