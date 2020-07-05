Three districts in Karnataka stringently tackling home quarantine violations

Bengaluru

05 July 2020 20:55 IST

Monitoring of home quarantine violations in Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and Ballari appears to be stringent, while districts such as Udupi, Koppal, Mandya, Uttara Kannada, and Belagavi are more lax, as per the State COVID-19 war room analysis.

The war room has analysed the number of police complaints filed or people taken into institutional quarantine for every 1,000 violations of home quarantine. The data shows that strict action is initiated in 144 of 1,000 cases in Chikkamagaluru, while the numbers are 122 in Bengaluru Rural and 84 in Ballari.

The highest number of home quarantine violations have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district, and action was initiated in 11 cases per 1,000 violations.

Udupi district seems to have done very little to tackle the home quarantine violations, as action has been taken only in one case for every 1,000 violations. In Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Mandya, and Koppal districts, action was initiated in two cases per 1,000 violations.

Home quarantine violations are detected on the quarantine watch app and complaints are received by the officials concerned. Once the violations are detected, the field staff and volunteers try to obtain information from the ground level. “In a majority of the cases, those violating the norms were warned. But with the rise in number of cases, we have been urging the district administration to take action, including registering police complaints or putting them in institutional quarantine so that people take home quarantine seriously,” an official in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

Testing targets

Meanwhile, analysis by the war room showed that as on Friday last, only four districts — Koppal, Davangere, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar — had achieved their testing targets. Districts such as Tumakuru and Haveri had achieved less that 5% of their testing targets. The targets have been fixed based on numerous factors such as extent on infection spread and rate of positive cases.