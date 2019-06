Three persons, including a 3-month-old baby, died after a portion of the wall of their house collapsed on them on Thursday night owing to pre-monsoon rain and heavy winds.

The victims were identified as Govindamma, 60, and her grandchildren Shivani, 4, and Mallikarjun, 3 months.

As many as two others were also injured and were shifted to the hospital.

They were sleeping in the house when the incident occurred, sources said.

A case has been registered at Idapanur police station.