June 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Three young men died in a road accident near Kerur, near Chikkodi, in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Their names were given as 22-year-old Prashant Khot, 23-year-old Satish Hirekodi and 22-year-old Yalagouda Patil. They were all from Kerur.

They died on the spot when their bike rammed a van. They were going to Kerur from Chikkodi on a bike.

The police cleared the road for traffic. They have registered a case.