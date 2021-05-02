Three die in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi

02 May 2021 03:17 IST

Three COVID-19 patients in Khaja Banda Nawaz Hospital in Kalaburagi died on Saturday evening. It is learnt that the tragedy occurred when they were being shifted to other healthcare facility after the hospital ran out of oxygen. As the news reached the district administrative headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna dispatched oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

The deceased were on oxygen support. When the hospital staff found that the ICU would run out of oxygen, they began shifting the patients to other hospital in ambulance.

