Karnataka

Three die in Kalaburagi

Three COVID-19 patients in Khaja Banda Nawaz Hospital in Kalaburagi died on Saturday evening. It is learnt that the tragedy occurred when they were being shifted to other healthcare facility after the hospital ran out of oxygen. As the news reached the district administrative headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna dispatched oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

The deceased were on oxygen support. When the hospital staff found that the ICU would run out of oxygen, they began shifting the patients to other hospital in ambulance.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 3:50:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-die-in-kalaburagi/article34461346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY